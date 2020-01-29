Ogletree Names Ex-NFL Player As Managing Director

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 2:38 PM EST) -- Management-side labor law firm Ogletree Deakins has elected John Gerak, a former NFL player and a shareholder in the firm's Cleveland office, to oversee its eastern U.S. operations as one of two managing directors. Gerak joined Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC in 2009 from Columbus-based Vorys Sater Seymour and Pease LLP, and he's been the managing shareholder of the firm's Cleveland office since 2012. Gerak will take over for Chuck Baldwin, who had been managing director of Ogletree Deakins since 2016. Gerak will serve alongside Los Angeles-based Joseph Beachboard, the firm's other managing director. Along with managing shareholder C....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS