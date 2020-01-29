Student Housing Firm Pays Nearly $200M For Tucson Property

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 3:12 PM EST) -- Nelson Partners Student Housing has acquired a 977-bed student housing complex close to the University of Arizona in Tucson for nearly $200 million in what is the firm's largest-ever acquisition, according to an announcement on Wednesday from the California-based company. The firm picked up Sol y Luna, which has 341 residential units and also includes 9,140 square feet of retail space. The purchase price is nearly $100 million north of what Nelson Partners paid last year for Skyloft in Austin, Texas, which had been the firm's largest purchase prior to the Tucson deal, the announcement noted. The 14-story property was completed...

