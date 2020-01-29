Cannabis Grower Wants To Toss Tech Developer's Wage Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- A medical cannabis company urged a California federal judge to dismiss a technology developer’s claims that he was never compensated after a company sale, saying the developer was merely a prospective employee and not a chief operating officer as he claimed. Advanced Grow Labs LLC, Advanced Grow Labs Technologies LLC and two individual defendants said in their Tuesday motion to dismiss that Stanley Scheufler mischaracterized the companies in his complaint, in which he claimed to be the chief operating officer of the medical marijuana grower and seller’s sister company, AGLT. The companies said AGLT was actually entirely owned by AGL and...

