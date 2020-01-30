Fla. Court Sends Cigar Importer, Licensee To Arbitration

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court sent a cigar retailer and a tobacco importer to arbitration Wednesday after ruling that an arbitrator, not the court, should determine whether the retailer waived its right to arbitrate by withholding payments under a licensing agreement. Florida's Third District Court of Appeal said whether the failure of Yam Export & Import LLC to make payments to Nicaragua Tobacco Imports Inc. waived the arbitration clause in their contract is itself an arbitrable issue. "The 'condition precedent' raised by Nicaragua Tobacco in the proceedings below is the allegation that the otherwise-applicable right to arbitration as the exclusive forum was...

