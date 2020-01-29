US Law Can't Free Big Sky's Seized Hemp, Idaho Court Says

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- An Idaho state judge has ruled that a massive shipment of hemp seized by authorities last year was not grown in accordance with the federal farm bills that legalized the crop, and therefore will remain forfeited under the Gem State's strict anti-cannabis laws. The ruling marks a defeat for Big Sky Scientific LLC, the CBD wholesaler that has waged multiple court battles before federal and state judges in a protracted effort to retrieve the 6,701 pounds of hemp, which was impounded by Idaho State Police during a traffic stop on its way from Oregon to Colorado. The opinion, published by Fourth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS