Ex-Little Caesars Manager Drops 6th Circ. No-Poach Appeal

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- A former manager for Little Caesars has told the Sixth Circuit he will drop his case alleging the pizza chain's past franchise agreements violate antitrust law after initially appealing the suit’s dismissal. Christopher Ogden on Tuesday filed a stipulation of dismissal in the appeal, which sought to reverse a July ruling from U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson in Michigan federal court that tossed the case after refusing to apply a strict legal standard to the ex-worker’s claims. Representatives for Ogden and Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. declined to comment Wednesday on the appeal being dropped, and no further details were provided...

