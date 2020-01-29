Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Little Caesars Manager Drops 6th Circ. No-Poach Appeal

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- A former manager for Little Caesars has told the Sixth Circuit he will drop his case alleging the pizza chain's past franchise agreements violate antitrust law after initially appealing the suit’s dismissal.

Christopher Ogden on Tuesday filed a stipulation of dismissal in the appeal, which sought to reverse a July ruling from U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson in Michigan federal court that tossed the case after refusing to apply a strict legal standard to the ex-worker’s claims.

Representatives for Ogden and Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. declined to comment Wednesday on the appeal being dropped, and no further details were provided...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®