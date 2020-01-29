New AAI Policy Exec Joins Amid Critical Moment For Antitrust

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 4:15 PM EST) -- The American Antitrust Institute is starting 2020 with a new vice president of policy, a Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC alum who wants to leverage the organization heft in the areas of education, advocacy and research as competition policy becomes a central tenet for this year’s presidential campaigns. Laura Alexander started Jan. 6 at AAI, which bills itself as an advocate for rigorous antitrust enforcement and has for years been an important player in competition cases and legislation. Alexander said she wants to continue that advocacy, with an eye toward extending the group’s role as a resource for antitrust litigants...

