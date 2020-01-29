Nutrition Claims Trimmed In Walmart False Ad Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- An Alabama magistrate judge on Wednesday trimmed a suit alleging Walmart Inc. falsely advertised a line of nutritional shakes as benefiting expectant mothers and their children, finding that the complaint did not support claims that phrases touting the shakes' nutritional value were false. U.S. Magistrate Judge Gray M. Borden told Kaylan Morris that she must provide more information in the suit to support her claim that the labels calling the shakes "balanced nutrition to help kids thrive" and "nutrition to help kids grow" are false, rather than simply stating that the shakes do not meet nutritional needs. "Morris does not allege...

