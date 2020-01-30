Detroit Paper Can't Sink Female Photographers' Pay Claims

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge has pared down a suit accusing the Detroit Free Press of underpaying four women, saying two female photographers have ample evidence that they earned less than a male colleague for the same work, but two female reporters don’t. While photographers Kathleen Galligan and Regina Boone showed they perform similar work as colleague Romain Blanquart for less pay, reporters Susan Mickels and Ann Zaniewski didn’t show they perform the same work as the men they allege earn more money, U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman said Wednesday in an order granting the newspaper partial summary judgment. “The reporter-plaintiffs did...

