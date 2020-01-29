Md. Panel Rules Baltimore Billboard Tax Constitutional

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- A Baltimore excise tax on billboards does not violate the First Amendment rights of advertiser Clear Channel Outdoor, a Maryland appeals court said Wednesday, upholding a state tax court decision in favor of the city's Finance Department. The Maryland Tax Court correctly held that taxing Clear Channel Outdoor Inc.'s privilege of charging others a fee to use billboard space did not impermissibly burden the company's right to freedom of speech, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals said, upholding the lower court's rejection of the company's refund request. The appeals court also rejected Clear Channel's assertion that the tax should be subject...

