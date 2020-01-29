Panel Puts Gay Highway Cop's Bias Suit On Road To Trial

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 9:32 PM EST) -- A California state appellate court has reopened a onetime California highway patrolman’s suit alleging he was illegally discriminated against for decades and ultimately forced to quit because he is gay, saying the officer presented enough evidence for a jury to hear his claims. A three-judge panel for the First Appellate District on Tuesday reversed Solano County Superior Court Judge Michael Mattice’s award of summary judgment to the California Highway Patrol. Police officer Jay Brome had accused the agency of flouting the California Fair Employment and Housing Act by looking the other way as he was subjected to two decades’ worth of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS