Social Services Dept. Settles Native American Hiring Bias Suit

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 9:00 PM EST) -- The South Dakota Department of Social Services will pay out $350,000 to settle a suit in which the federal government accused the agency of intentionally discriminating against Native American job applicants. Sixty Native Americans who were turned down for specialist jobs in the South Dakota Social Services Department's Pine Ridge Reservation Office will receive back pay and other monetary relief, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a Wednesday press release. The terms of the deal were further detailed in a settlement agreement filed Thursday. In the suit, the DOJ called particular attention to one Native American job candidate, Cedric Goodman,...

