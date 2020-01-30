US Merger Review Times Ticked Up In 2019

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- U.S. antitrust enforcer efforts to speed up merger reviews may have hit a snag, based on Dechert LLP's latest report out Wednesday showing an increase in review lengths last year after a single year of downward movement. In its Dechert Antitrust Merger Investigation Timing Tracker for 2019, the firm tracked a record high length for “significant” tie-up probes of 11.9 months. In addition to the longest average length for any year since Dechert’s DAMITT report began tracking mergers, the uptick represents a reversal from the year before. “In 2018 — the first full year of President Trump’s administration — DAMITT observed...

