NJ Court Declines To Toss Sandoz Suit Over Blocked Generic

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 8:11 PM EST) -- Sandoz failed Wednesday to win the injunction it was after to halt the maker of a hypertension drug from effectively blocking the sale of its generic version, but it managed to hold off an effort to dismiss the suit altogether. Biopharmaceutical firm United Therapeutics Corp. can’t escape the antitrust suit accusing it of colluding with the only company that produces an infusion pump needed to inject its brand name blood pressure drug, a New Jersey federal judge ruled Wednesday. But in the same brief order, U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti dashed Novartis unit Sandoz’s hopes of scoring a temporary victory...

