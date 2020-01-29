Del. Justices Won't Revisit Saba's BlackRock Board Fight

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 10:00 PM EST) -- Hedge fund Saba Capital Master Fund lost a bid for a full Delaware Supreme Court rehearing Wednesday of a panel decision that reversed its lower court win in a suit over missed board nomination deadlines for two closed-end trusts managed by BlackRock Advisors. The three-justice panel ruled on Jan. 13 that BlackRock could reject votes for Saba's board candidates based on failure to meet a submission deadline for candidate questionnaires. That decision overturned a Chancery Court finding that BlackRock improperly disqualified Saba's slate based on the fund's failure to deliver answers to allegedly unsupported and burdensome extra candidate questionnaires. In its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS