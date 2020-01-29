Video Security Co. Verkada Valued At $1.6B In Funding Round

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 6:30 PM EST) -- Verkada, a cloud-based enterprise video security firm, said Wednesday that it has raised $80 million from a group of private investors including Sequoia Capital, in a funding round that values the company at $1.6 billion. In addition to Sequoia Capital, the Series C financing round featured capital contributions from existing Verkada investors Next47 and Meritech Capital, as well as new investor Felicis Ventures, according to a statement. The fresh capital will be used by Verkada to boost growth in three primary areas: expansion of its product offerings, global expansion, and adding talent to its engineering team. Verkada, which was formed in...

