House Panel Greenlights Environmental And Tribal Bills

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:24 PM EST) -- The House Natural Resources Committee approved a host of bills in a markup Wednesday, including legislation to counter the Trump administration’s Endangered Species Act regulatory rollbacks and a bill to improve wildlife management on tribal lands. The committee passed nine bills during the markup, led by the PAW and FIN Act, a bill sponsored by committee Chair Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., and nearly 100 co-sponsors that would repeal a package of regulations finalized in August. Among other things, the regulations allow the assessment of the economic impacts of extending ESA protections to a species, something that previously had been prohibited. The three...

