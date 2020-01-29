RAIT Funding Ch. 11 OK'd With Trimmed Liability Releases

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (January 29, 2020, 7:34 PM EST) -- The Chapter 11 plan of real estate investment venture RAIT Funding LLC received court approval Wednesday in Delaware after a bankruptcy judge agreed with the Office of the U.S. Trustee that the plan's liability releases were too broad. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon prompted lengthy discussions among the debtor's attorneys and the trustee's representative over the appropriate standard of review when considering Chapter 11 releases and exculpation provisions, ultimately deciding that the exculpation language needed to be more limited. Under the plan as proposed, RAIT sought to grant exculpation of liability to parties that engaged...

