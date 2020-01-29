PG&E Wins OK For Tubbs Fire Deal As Utility Eyes Ch. 11 Exit

Law360, San Francisco (January 29, 2020, 10:33 PM EST) -- A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s settlement with victims of the fatal 2017 Northern California Tubbs wildfire, buoying the utility's assertion that its reorganization plan is on track to meet a June confirmation deadline required to access the state's $21 billion wildfire fund. But PG&E still faces opposition as it tries to bring itself into line with the requirements of a law passed last year known as A.B. 1054, which requires that wildfire victims be made whole before PG&E can gain access to the state's wildfire fund going forward. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali approved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS