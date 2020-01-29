FTC Shakes Up Health Care Mergers Division

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 9:46 PM EST) -- The head of the Federal Trade Commission’s Competition Bureau announced several staff leadership changes Wednesday night, including several in the division responsible for pharmaceutical mergers as its assistant director transitions to a role with the agency's chairman. Competition Bureau Director Ian Conner said in a blog post that while Mergers I Division Assistant Director Michael Moiseyev is in the chairman's office, he’ll be replaced in an acting capacity by Deputy Assistant Director Dan Zach. Filling in for Zach as acting deputy assistant director is Lynda Lao, a Mergers I staff attorney, according to the blog post published just after 5 p.m....

