Tech Cos. Want Tax Rules To Sync On Sales Without Borders

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 4:42 PM EST) -- As the U.S. Treasury Department continues to adapt to the online age, it faces the challenge of coordinating new regimes that require corporate taxpayers to look through complex digital transactions and document the ultimate end-users. Cloud computing, through services like Adobe Inc.'s Creative Cloud, and other technology advances are challenging tax policymakers at the Internal Revenue Service. (Getty Images) Software and technology companies, fearing spiraling new administrative burdens, have urged Treasury to sync recently released reporting rules for both digital downloads and the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act's deduction for overseas sales — something government officials have said they hope to achieve. Income is...

