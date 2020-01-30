EU Fines NBC Universal €14.3M Over Merch License Deals

Law360, London (January 30, 2020, 4:49 PM GMT) -- European Union antitrust regulators fined U.S. mass media company NBCUniversal €14.3 million ($15.8 million) Thursday for illegally blocking sales of merchandise linked to box office films across the bloc. The European Commission opened an investigation into NBCUniversal LLC, a subsidiary of Comcast Corp., and several other companies in 2017 as part of an inquiry into whether they illegally restricted traders from selling licensed merchandise for films such as "Minions" and "Jurassic World" freely within the EU single market. The commission found that NBCUniversal restricted out-of-territory sales by licensees, restricted sales beyond allocated customers or customer groups and restricted online sales to...

