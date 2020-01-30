EU High Court Glaxo Ruling Validates Pay-For-Delay Fines

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 1:59 PM EST) -- The European Court of Justice handed down important guidance Thursday clarifying the circumstances under which pay-for-delay deals between brand and generic drug makers staving off generic competition can violate European Union law, dealing a blow to GlaxoSmithKline PLC and other companies contesting £44.99 million ($59 million) in U.K. government fines. Thursday’s ruling was a blow to GlaxoSmithKline and other companies contesting $59 million in fines. (Getty) In ruling on the U.K.'s Competition Appeal Tribunal's request for a clarification of law, Europe's highest appeals court held that settlements resolving infringement litigation sparked by efforts to market generic versions of branded drugs can...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS