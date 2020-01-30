Billionaire Denied Advocate At Closed-Door Hearing Over Raid

Law360, London (January 30, 2020, 3:47 PM GMT) -- A court in London will not allow a special lawyer to represent a Russian billionaire, who is featured in U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller's report, at a closed-door hearing that will challenge the basis for seizing records from a company he controlled. Two judges at the High Court refused Oleg Deripaska’s request to have a special advocate at an upcoming hearing to question why the U.S. Department of Justice asked British authorities to search a storage unit owned by Terra Services Ltd., a real estate business. The decision, handed down on Jan. 22 but published on Thursday, means the court will review...

