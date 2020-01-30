Cooley Steers Insurance Marketplace's $100M Funding Round

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 12:34 PM EST) -- Policygenius said Thursday it raised $100 million in a funding round led by investment firm KKR that the Cooley LLP-led online insurance marketplace will use for hiring and product expansion. The Series D funds will go toward expanding its team and developing consumer financial protection products, Policygenius said. The New York and North Carolina-based startup offers a platform for buying life, home, auto, disability and renters insurance, among others, and bills itself as the fastest-growing life insurance distributor, with $45 billion in coverage issued since its 2014 founding. “Our technology platform delivers a seamless and easy experience for comparing, buying and...

