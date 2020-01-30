Insurer Escapes Suit Over Injuries Following Cabbie Robbery

Law360, London (January 30, 2020, 6:19 PM GMT) -- QBE Insurance isn't responsible for the brain damage an intoxicated man suffered from falling off a motorway after being robbed by a taxi driver who left him stranded in the middle of the night, a London judge ruled Thursday. High Court Judge Amanda Tipples determined that the injuries suffered by Neil Carroll, whose claim was brought by his mother, did not “arise out of the use of the taxi.” Further, because the taxi driver was using the vehicle for a criminal purpose, his journey with the 23-year-old did not fall within the permitted uses under the taxi owner’s policy with QBE,...

