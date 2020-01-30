Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- A Texas lawyer with a habit of filing harassing lawsuits and an Indiana prosecutor who tried to take revenge on a police detective lead Law360's The Week in Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Texas Austin attorney and judicial hopeful Madeleine Connor was hit with a stinging sanction order for filing a series of vexatious suits against board members of a local utility company. A federal judge said “every facet” of Connor’s third and most recent First Amendment suit was baseless and designed to harass the board, ordering her to pay defendants $43,000....

