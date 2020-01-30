Commerce Bungled Duty Rates, Say Italian Pasta Cos.

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 1:29 PM EST) -- Four Italian pasta makers are suing the U.S. Department of Commerce in the U.S. Court of International Trade over anti-dumping duty rates on their exports, alleging it miscompared product components, used incorrect product codes and wrongly used adverse facts to calculate the rates. In its review of anti-dumping rates, Commerce should have compared the protein contents of Italian pasta to U.S. pasta based on company product inventories, and not individual product labels, which can be inaccurate, according to three nearly identical complaints filed Wednesday. “This mismatch led to an applies-to-oranges comparison, which in turn led to calculation of an anti-dumping margin...

