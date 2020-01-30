ITC Rejects Commerce's Duties On Turkish Dried Cherries

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 4:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has concluded that dried cherries from Turkey are not hurting U.S. growers, blocking the U.S. Department of Commerce's plan to place duties of up to 648% on the imports, according to a Federal Register notice to be published on Friday. The ITC determined that the volume of Turkish cherry imports is not great enough to be the cause of poor sales for domestic cherry growers and that the volume is unlikely to increase, making anti-dumping and countervailing duties on the imports unnecessary. Turkish cherry imports are also not being sold at unfairly low prices to be...

