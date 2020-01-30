Guatemala Looks To Pause $35M Tariff Award Spat

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- Guatemala has asked a D.C. federal judge to hold off on enforcing a $35 million arbitration award to a U.S.-based energy company while it appeals the decision to the D.C. Circuit. The country said there would be no harm in delaying the award to Teco Guatemala, that it will still be able to pay the award if the D.C. Circuit denies its December appeal asking the court to overturn a ruling that enforced the award. “The rationale for granting stays for sovereigns is many, but is underlined by the reality that sovereign states are ‘not going anywhere’ nor are they going...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS