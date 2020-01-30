Ripple IPO Talk Sparks Buzz About Crypto-Related Floats

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- A statement from Ripple Labs Inc.'s CEO that the noted blockchain firm intends to go public within a year is fueling speculation that more cryptocurrency-related companies could soon migrate toward mainstream capital markets, though attorneys say barriers to public markets limit that avenue to select companies. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse spoke of an impending initial public offering for the cross-border payments company at the World Economic Forum last week in Davos, Switzerland. He added that more companies in the nascent digital currency and blockchain industries are planning the same. "In the next 12 months, you'll see IPOs in the crypto/blockchain space,"...

