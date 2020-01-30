DLA Piper Recruits Mayer Brown Patent Litigator In DC

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- DLA Piper said it has taken on a Mayer Brown LLP litigator with extensive experience in South Korea to join the law firm's patent litigation practice as a Washington, D.C.-based partner. Justin Ilhwan Park's global practice focuses on advising Asia-based companies, especially in South Korea, DLA Piper said Wednesday. Park's representation of multinational corporations includes actions in federal district, appellate and state courts, as well as in international arbitration and mediation venues, according to the law firm. "Justin has close professional and personal ties to South Korea, where he was born and raised," Ann Ford, U.S. chair and global co-chair of...

