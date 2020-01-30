Patriot National Trustee Wants Ex-VPs' Severance Pay Back

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 2:46 PM EST) -- The litigation trustee for bankrupt insurance technology firm Patriot National Inc. is asking a Delaware judge to claw back nearly $1.6 million in severance payments and cancel liability releases given to two former corporate officers. In complaints filed Wednesday, trustee Peter Kravitz said the severance agreements Patriot gave Vice Presidents Christopher Pesch and Todd Wilson in 2017 were made after the men — acting at the behest of former CEO Steven Mariano — had helped put the company hopelessly in debt for Mariano’s personal benefit. “As such, they routinely approved, supported, and personally benefited from Mariano’s efforts to use the debtors as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS