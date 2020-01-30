CNX Wants Pa. Court To Block Contractor's Nearly $3.8M Bill

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- A CNX Resources Corp. unit asked a Pennsylvania state judge in a lawsuit made public on Thursday to block a contractor from seeking nearly $3.8 million worth of cost overages for work on a natural gas compressor station it was hired to build. CNX subsidiary CNX Midstream Devco I LP argued in a complaint in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday that Applied Construction Solutions Inc. was seeking compensation for its work on the compressor station well above and beyond the maximum that CNX had agreed to pay for the project. “ACS’s demand for this additional payment is...

