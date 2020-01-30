Goodwin-Led Cancer Drug Co. Prices Upsized $201M IPO

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- A team of lawyers from Goodwin Procter LLP represented cancer drug company Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. in the pricing of its $201 million initial public offering, a range revised upward by roughly $50 million. Black Diamond said Thursday that is selling 10.6 million shares at $19 each, about 1.7 million more shares than previously planned, and at a higher price than its range proposed Jan. 21 of $16 to $18 each, which would have brought in $151 million if shares priced at midpoint. The offering is expected to close Feb. 3 and the underwriters, represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP,...

