Former Wiley Atty To Oversee Government Acquisitions

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. General Services Administration announced Thursday that acting Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Julie Dunne will permanently fill that role, putting her in charge of the consolidation of its widely used schedule contracts, as well as billions of dollars in other federal deals. Dunne, a former senior congressional staffer and Wiley associate, will oversee the GSA’s efforts to streamline federal purchasing and modernize how information technology is used by agencies, according to the GSA. “I’m pleased to lead the FAS team as we continue to drive progress on a number of acquisition reform and IT modernization efforts — all with the...

