Ex-Trump Adviser Says DNC, Perkins Coie Dossier Full Of Lies

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 2:37 PM EST) -- A former adviser for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign claimed Thursday that Perkins Coie LLP was paid $12.6 million to help fund an opposition research effort that fueled a dossier "replete with falsehoods" about him. Carter Page, Trump's former foreign policy campaign aide, says in an Illinois federal court suit that Perkins Coie attorneys Marc Elias and Michael Sussman hired private investigation firm Fusion GPS to conduct opposition research for the Democratic National Committee that falsely painted him as a Russian agent. The allegedly defamatory collection of documents "was not just unverified, but included clear errors," and has caused Page to...

