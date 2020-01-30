Fox Rothschild Nabs Benefits Ace From Felhaber Larson

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 7:14 PM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has beefed up its presence in Minneapolis with the addition of a new partner from Felhaber Larson who focuses on helping employers navigate employee benefits and labor law matters. Michael G. McNally is the latest addition to Fox Rothschild's employee benefits and compensation team, the firm said in a Thursday announcement. McNally told Law360 on Thursday that Fox Rothschild's benefits group has a depth of experience and is a sophisticated practice. "With a firm that is growing like Fox is, and has a nationwide footprint, it both gives you a better ability to serve your clients, as well...

