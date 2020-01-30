Fed. Circ. Backs Google's PTAB Win Over Philips Media Patent

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 8:39 PM EST) -- Google scored a victory in its bid to strike down Philips' media playback patent when the Federal Circuit on Thursday ruled in a precedential opinion that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board correctly found the patent invalid even after reviewing it on an unproposed theory. A three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB's decision that Koninklijke Philips NV's patent was obvious because of a prior specification called SMIL 1.0, which describes a computer language for specifying how multimedia files are sequenced together to form a so-called media presentation, and another publication known as Hua. Philips had argued that the PTAB shouldn't have reviewed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS