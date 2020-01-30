Judge Rebukes Epstein Guard’s Lawyer Over Vacation Plans

Law360, New York (January 30, 2020, 3:19 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge got into a heated exchange Thursday with a lawyer for a guard accused of falsifying records at the jail where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein killed himself, telling the attorney she wouldn't push the trial into the fall to accommodate his vacation to Italy. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres set a June 22 trial date for corrections officers Michael Thomas and Tova Noel, pushing off a scheduled April start. Noel's counsel, Jason Foy, then invoked a personal travel schedule for parts of June in a last-minute bid to push it back much further — perhaps into the fall. "We'll start on the 22nd...

