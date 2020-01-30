Long-Eared Bat Ruling A Boon For At-Risk Species

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 9:24 PM EST) -- Green groups were handed new ammunition to challenge some of the federal government's past Endangered Species Act designations after a judge said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made both procedural and substantive mistakes in how it protected the northern long-eared bat. The service in 2015 decided to list the bat as a threatened species throughout all of its 37-state range rather than endangered, a status that carries more protections. But U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Tuesday said the FWS misinterpreted the ESA and failed to do a more thorough analysis that could have resulted in the bat being declared endangered...

