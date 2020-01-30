FTC Issues Warning To VoIPs Over Aid To Robocallers

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 7:57 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission wants voice over internet protocol service providers to know that if they have any hand in helping robocallers make illegal calls, then the agency might be coming for them. That was the message in the individual letters the agency sent out Wednesday to 19 VoIP providers, warning them that the agency can bring claims against any provider it suspects of aiding robocallers. "VoIP service providers play a unique role in the robocall ecosystem, allowing fraudsters and abusive telemarketers to call consumers at a fraction of a penny per minute," FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Andrew Smith...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS