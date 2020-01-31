Barclays Settles Suit Over $1.8M Fraudulent Payment Claims

Law360, London (January 31, 2020, 1:34 PM GMT) -- Barclays Bank UK PLC has settled a lawsuit brought by a security services provider after the lender refused to return $1.81 million in payments that the company claimed to have been tricked by a fraudster into transferring. The claim by Arempa International Ltd. — a United Arab Emirates company that distributes and supplies security, border control and aviation equipment — has been stayed after the two sides reached an out-of-court settlement on Wednesday, according to a Tomlin order filed at the High Court in London. Judge Andrew Baker signed off the order and gave the warring companies permission to apply to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS