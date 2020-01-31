Shipper Settles Chicken Spat With Insurer, Food Cos.

Law360, London (January 31, 2020, 6:02 PM GMT) -- A Brazilian poultry producer, Gulf Insurance and others have settled their U.K. suit against MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA over an allegedly mishandled shipment of chicken, according to a court order staying the case. High Court Judge David Foxton put the proceedings on hold based on terms reached between the parties set out in a “receipt and release” agreement, according to his Wednesday order. Each side has permission from the court to enforce the terms without the need to bring a new claim, the judge added. The claim filed by the insurer, Brazilian pork and poultry producer Seara Alimentos and others...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS