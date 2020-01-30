BNY Mellon Beats Residents' Lead Paint Claims

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- A Maryland appeals court ruled Wednesday that Bank of New York Mellon isn’t liable as the trustee of a Baltimore property for the lead paint poisoning of two people who lived there as children, saying the people hadn’t shown the bank had an active role in maintaining the property. The Maryland Court of Special Appeals said Ashley and Alyaa Hector had shown insufficient evidence that BNY Mellon was personally at fault for any negligence with regard to the property, upholding a lower court’s grant of summary judgment. The bank showed evidence that its role as trustee was passive and and that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS