Drinker Adds Ex-Chapman Partner To NY Bankruptcy Group

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 4:21 PM EST) -- Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP announced Thursday it has added a former Chapman and Cutler LLP bankruptcy partner to the restructuring practice at its New York City office. With just days to go before the firm merges with Faegre Baker Daniels LLP, Drinker announced that Laura Appleby has joined the firm as a partner in its corporate restructuring group. "Laura has an impressive background in a wide array of bankruptcy and corporate restructuring areas," Drinker Biddle CEO Andrew Kassner said in the announcement. "Her experience will strengthen our nationally ranked corporate restructuring team, and her savvy legal counsel will benefit our...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS