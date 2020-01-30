Tribes Assail USDA Hemp Testing Rules In Flurry Of Letters

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 7:43 PM EST) -- A half-dozen Indian tribes told federal regulators that current rules governing hemp production impose unworkable testing requirements and improperly define tribal jurisdiction on the final day of public comments on the regulations. The letters on Wednesday came as the U.S. Department of Agriculture ended the comment period on its interim rules governing state and Native American tribe plans for producing the crop, which must include testing requirements, steps for disposing of plants and licensing requirements for farmers. The long-awaited regulations were released in October, detailing the regulatory scheme ordered by Congress in the 2018 Farm Bill. That law legalized industrial hemp,...

