Ex-Consol Prez Ready For Wage Trial After Firing Settlement

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 9:46 PM EST) -- Just days after settling her federal court claims that she was fired because of her gender, the former president of Consol Energy's spun-off coal division indicated she was ready for trial in Pennsylvania state court over her claims that she had been paid less than male executives. In a document filed Monday and made public Wednesday, Katharine Ann Fredriksen requested a trial date for her claims that CNX Resources, formerly known as Consol, violated the Equal Pay Act by paying her less than her male counterparts, and retaliated against her for complaining about her pay by not rehiring her after she...

