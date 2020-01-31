Nev. Man Could Pay $1K-A-Day Fine In CFTC's $11M Ponzi Suit

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- A Nevada man will be fined $1,000 per day if he doesn't comply with a court order in the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's suit accusing him of running an $11 million binary options scheme, a Nevada federal judge ruled Thursday. David Gilbert Saffron ran an unlicensed financial operation through his company, Circle Society Corp., that bilked investors out of millions by promising to pool their money and use it for binary options trading on foreign exchange and cryptocurrency markets, according to the CFTC. Saffron appeared at a Jan. 24 hearing to explain why he hasn't followed through with an order...

