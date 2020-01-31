FCC Nets $7.6B In Latest Auction For 5G-Primed Spectrum

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 3:42 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday that it brought in just under $7.6 billion in the latest high-band spectrum auction it has held to foster the development of next-generation networks, rocketing the agency’s total gains from the initiative past $10 billion. After two previous auctions together pulled in more than $2.7 billion, the commission reported that Auction 103 has netted nearly three times that amount and unloaded more than 14,000 licenses for a record-setting 3,400 MHz of high-band airwaves. The event, which kicked off in December, offered up spectrum within the 37, 39 and 47 GHz bands, which are said to...

